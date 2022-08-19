Contests
Enhancing bike lanes and pedestrian walkways in Cincinnati neighborhoods

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After several years of discussion, a project to improve pedestrian and bike accessibility in two Cincinnati neighborhoods is one step closer to construction.

City of Cincinnati Principal Engineer Bryan Williams and his team have narrowed their plans down for redesign streets and sidewalks in the West End and Lower Price Hill neighborhood.

“The big message [from residents] was we want it safer, we want cars going slower, and there was a lot of push for bike facility,” Williams said. “And that’s exactly what we will be doing for this project.”

All of the proposals will eliminate one lane of vehicular traffic each way and will dedicate part of the road as a buffer zone or bike lane to improve biker safety.

The city was approved for a $20 million grant through the federal infrastructure bill and are contributing an additional $6 million to the project, which they hope will begin in 2025.

Biking is oftentimes a recreational activity but it can also be used as a way to get to the bus stop, to the store, school or many other places, Williams added.

“We have a lot of neighborhoods where people don’t have a car and you can take the bus,” Williams said. “But it might be difficult to get to the bus or it might take a while to get to the bus to where you’re going and it’s easier to get on a bike and ride there.”

The project is part of a much bigger plan to connect the biking network across Cincinnati.

“We want to get our whole bike network up so you can get to downtown from anywhere on your bike,” Williams explained. “You don’t have to take your bike down there to get on it. So if we get our network built out you can hop on your bike from home and safely and comfortably get to where you want to go.”

There will be more meetings for public input to choose a final plan for the project.

