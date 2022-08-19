Contests
Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After nearly seven years of litigation, a Connecticut man has learned his fate.

On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, back in 2015.

WFSB reports Richard Dabate was found guilty earlier this year in the killing that occurred a few days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion didn’t add up when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury reach its quick verdict in the trial.

Connie Dabate’s family said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder but also of tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

