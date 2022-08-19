Contests
Husband convicted in wife’s 2018 murder sentenced to 16 years to life

Brian Smothers was found guilty on six charges: murder (two counts), felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence (two counts), according to Hamilton County Court documents.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend 16 years to life in prison following a guilty conviction in connection with his wife’s 2018 murder.

Brian Smothers was found guilty on six charges: murder (two counts), felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence (two counts), according to Hamilton County Court documents.

On Jan. 1, 2018, the body of 38-year-old Lee Ann Smothers, Brian’s wife, was found lying in snow behind a dumpster on Lebanon Road, Sharonville police said at the time.

According to court documents, police said Brian, who was 39 then, dragged his wife’s naked body to the dumpster.

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter found Lee Ann’s body. Her body had visible facial injuries, documents state.

