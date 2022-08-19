Joey Votto’s surgery successful; expected to be ready for Opening Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is expected to be ready for Spring Training and Opening Day following successful surgery to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep, the Reds announced Friday.

“Joey this morning had successful surgery to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep,” Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall said. “The surgery was a little more than expected. The injury definitely limited the use of his left shoulder and affected his performance, but we expect he will be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season.”

Two days prior to his surgery, the Reds first baseman announced his 2022 season was over because of the injury.

Votto said Wednesday he was told the recovery time will be six months.

With the Reds (46-70) sitting in second to last place in the NL Central, it was understandable that he and the team chose to do the surgery sooner rather than later.

Votto played in 91 games in the 2022 season.

He finished the year batting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

