Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the child as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson.

Police said they do not know the cause of death at this time.

“It was very busy, lots of police cars, the fire truck, the ambulance,” said Gloria Dawson, who lives in Lexington.

Neighbors couldn’t help but notice the toddler.

“They had him wrapped up, but he wasn’t moving,” neighbor Lorna Laurie said.

Police haven’t released more details about Wilson’s death, but neighbors are growing suspicious.

They said first responders got there around 3:00 in the afternoon and didn’t leave until around midnight. One neighbor saw police questioning a woman who was at the home.

“Police kept talking to her and talking to her and she wouldn’t answer any questions or anything. I don’t know if she was distraught, but at the same time, wouldn’t you answer questions if it was your child or any other child that you’re taking care of?” Laurie said.

The neighbor tells us the woman left in a police car but was not handcuffed.

It’s not the first time this house has raised questions.

“I knew it was something bad because previously, our neighbor had died across the street over in that house,” Dawson said.

People who live on this street hope police provide answers soon and clear up the mystery of what happened to the child.

“This is a baby that hasn’t even had a chance to start his life,” Laurie said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is waiting on autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

