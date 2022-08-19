Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the child as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson.

PREVIOUS >> Death investigations underway in Lexington

Police said they do not know the cause of death at this time.

“It was very busy, lots of police cars, the fire truck, the ambulance,” said Gloria Dawson, who lives in Lexington.

Neighbors couldn’t help but notice the toddler.

“They had him wrapped up, but he wasn’t moving,” neighbor Lorna Laurie said.

Police haven’t released more details about Wilson’s death, but neighbors are growing suspicious.

They said first responders got there around 3:00 in the afternoon and didn’t leave until around midnight. One neighbor saw police questioning a woman who was at the home.

“Police kept talking to her and talking to her and she wouldn’t answer any questions or anything. I don’t know if she was distraught, but at the same time, wouldn’t you answer questions if it was your child or any other child that you’re taking care of?” Laurie said.

The neighbor tells us the woman left in a police car but was not handcuffed.

It’s not the first time this house has raised questions.

“I knew it was something bad because previously, our neighbor had died across the street over in that house,” Dawson said.

People who live on this street hope police provide answers soon and clear up the mystery of what happened to the child.

“This is a baby that hasn’t even had a chance to start his life,” Laurie said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is waiting on autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday. and a more than...
Suspect eludes law enforcement as 12+ hour SWAT standoff ends
the final quarter
The Final Quarter 8-19-22
Weekend Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Temporary barricades of city bike racks erected along Main Street to address issues that gave...
OTR residents push back against ‘temporary’ Main Street barricades