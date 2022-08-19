Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms.

Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.

The issues came to light after an HVAC control failure resulted in the discovery of surface mold in some classrooms in the high-school wing, according to a district spokesperson.

Superintendent Pat Dubbs says he was first made aware of the mold last Wednesday and immediately began working to make the building safe for students and staff.

“What we’ve done is that we’ve taken out every ceiling tile. We’ve had a crew come in, and they’ve done hand cleaning of all surfaces. And we also are having all of the carpets steamed cleaned. And then we’ll make a determination about whether that’s enough,” Dubbs said.

Austin Couch lives in Waynesville and attended Waynesville High School. He says some community members want their safety concerns heard by school officials.

“I just think honesty and transparency is really what everyone is looking for,” Couch said Thursday. “Really just being open about the whole situation and just being forward would be really nice.”

School inspection reports from the Warren County Health District going back to 2020 show no findings of mold.

Dubbs acknowledges multiple people have reached out to him wanting to know the mold level in the building but says that information is not available as the restoration process remains underway.

“Once all that is done, we are going to take those air samples, and then we are going to have things sent off to the lab, and then we’ll have a complete report that we can give to everybody, put in on our website for everyone to read,” he said.

District officials say the school will not reopen until air quality tests indicate it’s safe.

Dubbs says students are tentatively slated to return to school on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.