Nurse’s aide admits to stealing, using retiree’s credit cards

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A nurse’s aide was arrested after admitting she stole and used a Western Hills Retirement Village resident’s credit cards.

On three different occasions, 48-year-old Lavonda Moran used the victim’s credit and debit cards for several different transactions, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

The victim’s family noticed the transactions, and police began investigating.

Investigators identified Moran as a suspect after watching security video, police said.

She was questioned by investigators and admitted to the crime, according to Delhi police. Moran was arrested on two felony charges, police said.

Moran is not employed by Western Hills Retirement Village, Delhi police explained. She was sent to the retirement facility by an outside agency to assist with staffing.

Lavonda Moran, 48, is facing two felony charges, according to Delhi Township police. (Delhi Township Police Department)

Western Hills Retirement Village and the Delhi Police want to remind people that if their loved one lives at the nursing/retirement facility, limit the amount of cash and credit/debit cards on hand.

