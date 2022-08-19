Police ID 60-year-old man killed in Covington robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The victim in a homicide in Covington late Thursday is a 60-year-old man who was shot and robbed as he walked home from work, police announced Friday.

Officers found Virgil Stewart near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was walking home from work when two males approached him on the bridge.

Witnesses told investigators they heard at least one shot and saw the males “rifling through Mr. Stewart’s pockets and then fleeing the scene,” police wrote in a news release.

Detectives searched the area and found several items of evidence. They continue to work the scene and

are currently searching for more evidence.

The suspects’ identities remain unknown, police say.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call Covington Police Detective Adam Uhl at 859-292-2275.

