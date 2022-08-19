Contests
Police: Man dead in Covington shooting

Witnesses saw two suspects fleeing the scene.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say.

Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots.

The man, whom police have not been able to identify, was suffering from a gunshot at the scene.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Officers found one or more witnesses who recalled two men fleeing the bridge.

One of the suspects was possibly wearing gray and black and had dreadlocks to his shoulders, according to a witness account.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 859.292.2234.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

