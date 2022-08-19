Contests
Rain chances increase this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be pleasant and dry for high school football games. The temperature will drop to 64 by Saturday morning.

Expect rain at times Saturday, especially later in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be near normal in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will increase Sunday with heavy rain at times as storms become likely. We do not anticipate widespread severe weather but some storms could be strong.

Monday the rain will continue early but taper off by evening. We then enter into an extended period of dry weather with lots of sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

Frank's First Alert Forecast