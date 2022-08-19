Warming up for the weekend with increasing rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We look at a dry and comfortable start to Friday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. However, with sunshine and a tad more humidity, it will warm up during the afternoon with a high of 85 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures as Friday, though humidity will be felt with isolated pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. More widespread shower and storm activity will develop Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some downpours and gusty winds will be possible on Sunday.

The rain will inevitably cool things down going into early next week, with highs for the first half of the week only topping out in the low 80s. Monday will have scattered showers and storms, but things dry out going into Tuesday through the end of next week with highs near normal in the low-to-mid 80s.

