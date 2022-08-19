West End shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday.

A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made.

