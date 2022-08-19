Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the park confirms.

It happened sometime before 5 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools.

A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road and crashed into the water.

No guests were injured, and the woman received immediate medical attention.

“We thank our first responders and medical personnel for their quick action,” the spokesperson said.

BREAKING: A van crashed into a pool at Camp Cedar in Mason. Warren Co. Dispatch confirms one person is injured, but at this time we do not know the extent of the injury. Here’s a bird’s eye view from our drone. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PcQCD8yoTe — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 19, 2022

