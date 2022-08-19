Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
No guests were injured, according to a park spokesperson.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the park confirms.
It happened sometime before 5 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools.
A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road and crashed into the water.
No guests were injured, and the woman received immediate medical attention.
“We thank our first responders and medical personnel for their quick action,” the spokesperson said.
