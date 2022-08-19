Contests
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

No guests were injured, according to a park spokesperson.
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides, foods and new experiences that tell the story of the park for the last 50 years. The view of International St. with the Eiffle Tower in the background.(Joe Simon/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the park confirms.

It happened sometime before 5 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools.

A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road and crashed into the water.

No guests were injured, and the woman received immediate medical attention.

“We thank our first responders and medical personnel for their quick action,” the spokesperson said.

