Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington

After hitting the cruisers, the woman refused to get out of the vehicle for several hours,...
After hitting the cruisers, the woman refused to get out of the vehicle for several hours, according to police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.

The female driver did not stop, prompting a slow-speed chase, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The suspect’s vehicle circled the same area over and over before driving through a United Dairy Farmers’ parking lot, police said.

Stop Sticks were deployed without success.

Wilmington officers and Ohio State Highway Patrols decided to try and box in the vehicle due to the number of pedestrians and customer vehicles in the UDF parking lot, police said.

The female driver rammed her vehicle into a trooper’s cruiser and a Wilmington PD cruiser, according to officers.

For the next several hours, the woman remained in the car, refusing to get out, police explained.

The driver was eventually extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Wilmington police said the woman was taken to Clinton Memorial for a mental health evaluation.

