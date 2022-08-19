Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Coleraine Avenue
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Colerain Avenue
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The winner has 180 days from the date of the purchase to claim their prize.
$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 29...
Pike County Massacre: Prosecutors reach jury pool goal for upcoming trial of eldest Wagner son
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial