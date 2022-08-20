Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday. and a more than...
Suspect eludes law enforcement as 12+ hour SWAT standoff ends
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex