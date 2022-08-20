Man in critical condition after being hit SUV in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 61-year-old Claudette Davis, according to police.

Brandy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, per CPD.

Impairment is thought to be a factor in the crash, police explained.

Call the CPD Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

