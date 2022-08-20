Contests
Man in critical condition after being hit SUV in Westwood

The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 61-year-old Claudette Davis, according to police.

Brandy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, per CPD.

Impairment is thought to be a factor in the crash, police explained.

Call the CPD Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

