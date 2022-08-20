Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed.

The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said.

The call came in at approximately 7:07 p.m., police added.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured

Latest News

Protestors gather outside of the Western and Southern Open after a woman was kicked out for...
Ukraine supporters protest outside W&S Open after woman gets kicked out
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County