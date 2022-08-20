Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed.

The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said.

The call came in at approximately 7:07 p.m., police added.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

