OTR residents push back against ‘temporary’ Main Street barricades

Police say the barricades interrupt loitering and, as a consequence, gun violence.
Calls to remove barricades from OTR sidewalks
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two weeks after nine people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, make-shift barricades comprising lined-up bike racks continue to line the sidewalks.

City Administration and Cincinnati police introduced the barricades the day after the mass shooting in an attempt to address the underlying conditions they say gave rise to the shooting.

Party-like conditions prevailed on Main Street during weekend nights through the summer, with common sights including snack vendors, lawn chairs, grills, parked cars blaring loud music and large groups of people.

City officials and Cincinnati police linked these conditions to the shooting of Aug. 7. They argued the barricades—as well as parking restrictions, heightened police presence to keep foot traffic moving and health department permit enforcement—would keep the neighborhood safe.

But not everyone is completely happy about it. Elisa Fay, owner of Main Street Shop and Studio, says the barricades are suppressing business.

“It’s good to see that they are doing something,” Fay said. “I personally don’t think they are helping the business and culture down on Main Street.”

Fay says a lot of her business is generated by foot traffic, which she says is being directly impacted by the barricades.

“I think they are kind of blocking businesses, making them feel uninviting, making it hard for people to talk the sidewalks and not making it look very good,” she said.

Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils reiterated the city’s reasoning for putting the barricades up in the first place.

“Officers think the barricades are great idea temporarily,” he said. “It stops people from hanging out in large groups, drinking on the streets and loitering, which was one issue in the mass shooting.”

It remains unclear when the barricades will come down.

