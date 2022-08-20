Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday before we dry out next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and have some gusty winds. Overnight lows will only fall in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Variably cloudy skies continues on Sunday with widespread rain and thunderstorms; especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to cloud coverage as well as rain-cooled air.

We start the work week off with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as the unsettled weather pattern shifts eastward.

A stretch of sunshine starts on Tuesday and sticks around through next weekend with lower humidity along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with fairly light winds.

