Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday before we dry out next week

A few storms could be strong during the afternoon and evening Sunday
Looking at a wet end to the weekend, but dry for much of next week.
Looking at a wet end to the weekend, but dry for much of next week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and have some gusty winds. Overnight lows will only fall in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Variably cloudy skies continues on Sunday with widespread rain and thunderstorms; especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to cloud coverage as well as rain-cooled air.

We start the work week off with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as the unsettled weather pattern shifts eastward.

A stretch of sunshine starts on Tuesday and sticks around through next weekend with lower humidity along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with fairly light winds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured

Latest News

logo
Watch for a few strong storms this afternoon and evening
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Humidity & Rain Chances