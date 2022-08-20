Contests
SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township ends after 12+ hours

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township has come to an end after more than 12 hours.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, law enforcement responded to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

An armed man barricaded himself inside the home with other residents, the sheriff’s office explained.

At some point overnight, the sheriff’s office said the residents inside the home did come out following negotiations.

SWAT threw tear gas into the home on several occasions, but the man remained barricaded inside, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the FOX19 NOW team at the scene said the standoff ended.

Officials have not said what prompted law enforcement to respond to the Lester Avenue home.

