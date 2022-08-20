SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township ends after 12+ hours

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township has come to an end after more than 12 hours.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, law enforcement responded to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

An armed man barricaded himself inside the home with other residents, the sheriff’s office explained.

At some point overnight, the sheriff’s office said the residents inside the home did come out following negotiations.

SWAT threw tear gas into the home on several occasions, but the man remained barricaded inside, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the FOX19 NOW team at the scene said the standoff ended.

Officials have not said what prompted law enforcement to respond to the Lester Avenue home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.