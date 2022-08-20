Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County

Reports of explosion, several injuries at Timken Steel
Reports of explosion, several injuries at Timken Steel
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries.

The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County.

RELATED: Three injured in explosion at TimkenSteel plant in Stark County
RELATED: TimkenSteel cited by OSHA again following workplace fatality

Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire.

In a statement released to 19 News, a TimkenSteel spokesperson said their investigation is ongoing:

“The company received the sad news that our employee, Joseph Ferrall, passed away [Friday]. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources.
At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on...
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Center new procedure to help men with ED
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Center new procedure to help men with ED
Business Spotlight: Pound of Ground Crumbles
Business Spotlight: Pound of Ground Crumbles
Business Spotlight: California Closets - Systems & Solutions for Every Space in the House
Business Spotlight: California Closets - Systems & Solutions for Every Space in the House
Business Spotlight: Pain free, recovery free, side effect free treatment for ED
Business Spotlight: Pain free, recovery time free, side effect free treatment for ED
Men's Health Month: The Urology Group - New hope for ED patients
Men's Health Monday: The Urology Group - New hope for ED patients