Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway

Police: 2 taken to hospital after fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
By 14 News Staff and Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a single-car crash in Vanderburgh County on Friday night.

This happened on the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway at Highway 41 slightly before 7:30 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department says the car slammed into the median and burst into flames.

Fire officials say other drivers who were passing by stopped and pulled the driver from the burning vehicle.

They say they found a 20-month old child in the car after the fire was knocked down.

Officials say the child was taken to Deaconess, and the driver, who was the mother of the child, was taken to St. Vincent’s with 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

Fire officials believe she was later taken to a Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The coroner tells us the child did not survive. An autopsy is scheduled for noon Saturday.

The crash closed both east and west-bound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway for about an hour and a half.

