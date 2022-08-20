Watch for a few showers and thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are dry early however rain chances increase by Saturday afternoon and early evening. It will be scattered but a quick downpour is possible late day.

Rain chances will increase Sunday with heavy rain at times as storms become likely. We do not anticipate widespread severe weather but some storms could be strong.

Monday the rain will continue early but taper off by evening. We then enter into an extended period of dry weather with lots of sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

