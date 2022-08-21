1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Clinton County Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bonita Christon of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.

State troopers say her black, 2007 Chevrolet Equinox was struck head-on by a white, 2008 GMC Sierra traveling the wrong way.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified by police as Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro.

He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries, Rack mentioned.

The crash remains under investigation.

