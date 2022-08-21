Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.
A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.(KPTV)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.

They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m.

Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Boone Street.

The teen has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests were announced.

Cincinnati say they police only found out about it when the victim showed up via private transportation at Christ Hospital

They determined through an investigation then that the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Boone Street

The teen has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say

No arrests announced

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood

Latest News

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avene in Roselawn early Sunday,...
Police: 18-year-old shot in chest in Roselawn
We’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday, especially this afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms Sunday: Timeline
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on...
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash