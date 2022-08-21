16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.

They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m.

Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Boone Street.

The teen has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests were announced.

