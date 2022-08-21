17-year-old shot in Roselawn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.
The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said.
No arrests were made.
