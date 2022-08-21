Contests
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash

A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County.

1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate a curve as he drove west on Bethel-New Richmond Road just before 10 p.m., troopers say.

The GMC ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and then a tree before overturning onto its side.

Walton, of New Richmond, was killed as a result, troopers say.

They are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

