2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Captain Jay Sheffer told reporters that the suspects were “mobile” at about 9 a.m. Saturday on a side-by-side vehicle, and “an officer-involved shooting occurred” as officers were trying to stop them.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said both men died in the shooting.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

Sheffer said two other people were “extracted safely.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation.