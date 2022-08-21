Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms.

Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle involved fled before the officers arrived on the scene.

“Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team are working to reconstruct the collision and investigate this incident. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot release any additional information on the persons involved,” the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.

To remain anonymous, you can also call the tip line at 859-261-TIPS.

