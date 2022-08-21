Contests
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level

Blue Ash CrossFit Athlete Competes and Wins at Global Level
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition.

Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.

The elite-level competition is whittled down from thousands of athletes to just a few hundred athletes, according to CrossFit.

Marica Yager shows her medals from past CrossFit game competitions.
Marica Yager shows her medals from past CrossFit game competitions.(Ethan Emery)

While Yager has been competing for seven years, training for competitions has been anything but easy.

“In 2021, I was in the greatest shape, ready to compete,” Yager said. “A week before the qualifier to make it to the games, I got COVID-19 and was really sick.”

Yager has been forced to overcome adversity multiple times with setbacks along the way.

During the 2019 CrossFit games, Yager mentioned she broke her foot while competing.

“I have to say that so many people want to do certain things, but they don’t do it because of the fear that holds them back, and I was one of them,” Yager said. “I didn’t want to do CrossFit. I was really really intimidated. But it took just one person that I met that changed everything for me.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

