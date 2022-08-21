Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday.

Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck went off the right side of Ohio 28 in Goshen Township and sideswiped another 2016 Kia Soul.

Shell’s pickup truck then went off the left side of the road, where it struck a fence and then a tree.

Shell, of Midland, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate.

