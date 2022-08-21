Contests
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash on Ohio 28 in Goshen Township, state troopers say
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday.

Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck went off the right side of Ohio 28 in Goshen Township and sideswiped another 2016 Kia Soul.

Shell’s pickup truck then went off the left side of the road, where it struck a fence and then a tree.

Shell, of Midland, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

