Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fatal car crash leaves 1 dead in Clinton County

(None)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Washington Township on Aug. 20.

Bonita Christon, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was struck head-on by a car driving in the opposite direction on U.S. 68, according to Wilmington Police Sgt. D. Rack.

Derrick Ison Sr., 40, drove into the northbound lane when he was going southbound, crashing into Christon at 3:55 p.m., Rack said.

Ison was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Rack mentioned.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured

Latest News

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
Ben Bryant
UC football wraps up camp at Higher Ground
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
Protestors gather outside of the Western and Southern Open after a woman was kicked out for...
Ukraine supporters protest outside W&S Open after woman gets kicked out