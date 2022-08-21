Fatal car crash leaves 1 dead in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Washington Township on Aug. 20.

Bonita Christon, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was struck head-on by a car driving in the opposite direction on U.S. 68, according to Wilmington Police Sgt. D. Rack.

Derrick Ison Sr., 40, drove into the northbound lane when he was going southbound, crashing into Christon at 3:55 p.m., Rack said.

Ison was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Rack mentioned.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

