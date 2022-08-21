Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lakota East recent graduate confirmed killed in car crash

(None)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERA HAUTE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Lakota East High School 2022 graduate was killed in a fatal car crash in Indiana early on Sunday morning, Principal Rob Burnside confirmed.

Caleb VanHooser, a football player and first-year student at Indiana State University, was killed in the crash along with two other people, Burnside said.

According to a story by The Associated Press, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

“He was a young man with a larger than life personality and an infectious smile,” Burnside said. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on...
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash

Latest News

NKU, UC and Xavier students head back to school Monday
34th Annual Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati
34th Annual Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati
Charm at the Farm returns
Charm at the Farm returns
A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to...
Woman taken to hospital with injuries after escaping Warren County house fire