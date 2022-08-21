Lakota East recent graduate confirmed killed in car crash

TERA HAUTE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Lakota East High School 2022 graduate was killed in a fatal car crash in Indiana early on Sunday morning, Principal Rob Burnside confirmed.

Caleb VanHooser, a football player and first-year student at Indiana State University, was killed in the crash along with two other people, Burnside said.

According to a story by The Associated Press, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

“He was a young man with a larger than life personality and an infectious smile,” Burnside said. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

