Late day shower Monday before stretch of sunshine

Lower humidity will accompany the drier weather pattern for the upcoming work week
A few pop up showers will be possible late in the day Monday, otherwise it will be dry along...
A few pop up showers will be possible late in the day Monday, otherwise it will be dry along with the rest of the work week!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will taper off overnight, leaving behind variably cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog late due to the heavy rainfall from Sunday’s strong storms. Lows into Monday morning will reach the mid 60s.

Monday is mainly dry under a mix of sun and clouds. However, we can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening - though most of the tri-state will be rain-free. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A stretch of sunshine starts on Tuesday and sticks around through next weekend with lower humidity along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with fairly light winds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

