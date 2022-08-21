NKU, UC and Xavier students head back to school Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University students start their first day of school for the fall 2022 semester on Monday with new improvements made to their colleges.

Unlike UC and Xavier, NKU decided to uphold their mask mandate for students and faculty members to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mask mandate is highly encouraged indoors whether people are vaccinated or not.

VictorFest is the university’s version of a “Welcome Week,” but it lasts from Aug. 18 to Sept. 9.

Here are a few of the VictorFest events:

Paint Night - Aug. 22

The 3rd-Annual RecFest - Aug. 23

Karaoke Night - Aug. 24

Trike Racing - Aug. 25

Cornhole Tournament - Aug. 27

Movie on the Lawn with Tie-Dye - Aug. 29

Norse Hunt - Aug. 30

Capture the Flag - Aug. 31

Fireworks on the Levee (transportation provided) - Sept. 4

The class of 2026 at UC is 16% larger than last year’s incoming class and is the most diverse class the university has ever had.

According to UC’s Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Jack Miner, the class of 2026 showed a 32% increase in first-generation students, a 23% increase in students of color and a 21% increase in Latinx students.

In addition to the school’s increase in student enrollment, UC offers a few new features to the student experience:

Bearcats football announced their move to the Big 12 conference in July 2023. UC will be joined with other AAC teams, such as Houston and University of Central Florida.

The $80.4 million renovation project of Calhoun Hall is expected to be done by December 2022.

There are three new meal exchange programs for students on campus: Qdoba, Cincy Grill and Campus View Cafe.

Xavier’s Hoff Dining Hall received a few upgrades over the summer, including new cooking equipment and a new “Cantina Station.”

The university also added a Women’s Lacrosse team, which will be Xavier’s 19th Division I sports team. The new team will begin competing in the spring of 2023.

The class of 2026 at Xavier consists of 1,200 students and represents a large array of of various perspectives, including 15 different religious backgrounds.

According to Xavier’s enrollment data, 60% of the new class is from outside of Ohio and 25% of the class are students of color.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.