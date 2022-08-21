Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: 18-year-old shot in chest in Roselawn

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avene in Roselawn early Sunday,...
An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avene in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. and found him shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police said Sunday his condition is unknown.

No arrests were made while police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood

Latest News

We’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday, especially this afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms Sunday: Timeline
A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on...
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash