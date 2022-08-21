Police: 18-year-old shot in chest in Roselawn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. and found him shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where police said Sunday his condition is unknown.
No arrests were made while police continue to investigate.
