Showers and storms Sunday: Timeline

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WXIX) We’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday, especially this afternoon and evening.

The Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The main threat is high winds that could cause damage.

A few storms also could bring heavy downpours, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s, thanks to cloud coverage as well as rain-cooled air.

We will start the work week off Monday with more showers and thunderstorms, but these will be more isolated.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-80s.

Humidity will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as the unsettled weather pattern shifts east.

A stretch of sunny weather will start Tuesday and stick around through next weekend, along with lower humidity and more seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s.

