Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Showers and storms Sunday: Timeline

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WXIX) We’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday, especially this afternoon and evening.

The Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The main threat is high winds that could cause damage.

A few storms also could bring heavy downpours, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s, thanks to cloud coverage as well as rain-cooled air.

We will start the work week off Monday with more showers and thunderstorms, but these will be more isolated.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-80s.

Humidity will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as the unsettled weather pattern shifts east.

A stretch of sunny weather will start Tuesday and stick around through next weekend, along with lower humidity and more seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WXIX All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood

Latest News

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avene in Roselawn early Sunday,...
Police: 18-year-old shot in chest in Roselawn
A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say.
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on...
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash