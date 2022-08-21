Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Thunderstorms Likely Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Variably cloudy skies continues on Sunday with widespread rain and thunderstorms; especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to cloud coverage as well as rain-cooled air.

We start the work week off with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as the unsettled weather pattern shifts eastward.

A stretch of sunshine starts on Tuesday and sticks around through next weekend with lower humidity along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with fairly light winds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
The man was trying to cross McHenry Avenue when he was hit by the SUV, Cincinnati police said.
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

Latest News

Tracking heavy downpours possible this evening.
Heavy downpours Saturday evening, more storms Sunday
Looking at a wet end to the weekend, but dry for much of next week.
Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday before we dry out next week
logo
Watch for a few strong storms this afternoon and evening
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast