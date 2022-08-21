Contests
Troopers: 9 people arrested at KY State Fair, investigation ongoing

Politicians dish it out to start the Kentucky State Fair
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair during the evening on Aug. 20, according to Kentucky State Trooper Scotty Sharp.

The Kentucky State Fair Board began to slowly close the fair due to a group of individuals that caused panic with noise-making devices, Sharp explained.

Fairgoers believed the loud noises were shots being fired, causing a panic.

Kentucky State Police arrested eight people and the Kentucky State Fair Board arrested one, according to Sharp. Three of those arrested were adults and six of them were minors.

While KSP has found no physical evidence that shots were fired, the group is being charged with possession of a handgun, disorderly conduct, possession of stolen property and menacing, Sharp said.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP.

