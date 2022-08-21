Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.