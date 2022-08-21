Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

(WLBT)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson...
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
Covington police investigate a shooting that left a man dead near the 15th Street Bridge...
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery
Shawn Lattimore is accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to level a third of the Tri-State.
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured

Latest News

Protests After Ukrainian Flag Controversy at W&S Open
Protests After Ukrainian Flag Controversy at W&S Open
Marica Yager shows her medals from past CrossFit game competitions.
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level
Ben Bryant
UC football wraps up camp at Higher Ground
Fatal car crash leaves 1 dead in Clinton County