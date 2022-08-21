Contests
Woman taken to hospital with injuries after escaping Warren County house fire

A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to...
A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to Bethesda North Hospital with injuries, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to Bethesda North Hospital with injuries, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

The Harlan Township Fire Department responded to a report of a working house fire with a female trapped in the 8500 block of State Route 132 on Sunday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief James Whitaker.

Two other people live in the home but were not there when flames broke out at about 11 a.m., he said.

Fire crews knocked down the blaze as soon as they could, but it caused heavy damage to the home.

They remain on scene investigating.

A damage estimate was not released.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

