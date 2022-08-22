38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office.

Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.

His death was declared an accident due to multiple traumatic injuries, a sheriff’s report shows.

Further details were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.