71-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports.

Jeffrey Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Saturday on southbound Given Road at Beech Trail, according to Indian Hill Rangers and the coroner’s office.

Indian Hill Rangers tell FOX19 NOW it appears to be an accident.

Robbins and a juvenile driving a vehicle were both traveling south on Given Road just before 8:30 a.m. when she tried to pass him and he turned east toward Beech Trail and into her vehicle, which struck him broadside, Rangers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile driver stopped and stayed at the scene, according to the Rangers, who are still investigating.

No charges have been filed.

Rangers declined to release the juvenile’s age but they confirm she has a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.