Coroner at the scene after SWAT stand-off in Mt. Healthy

(WAFF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner is at the scene of a Mt. Healthy apartment complex after a SWAT stand-off was initiated Sunday afternoon.

A SWAT team was located outside of Lake of the Woods apartment complex for an hours-long stand-off, FOX19 confirmed.

Multiple police crews are currently at the scene, including Mt. Healthy police, North College Hill police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FOX19 confirmed.

Mt. Healthy Police Department is conducting the ongoing investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

