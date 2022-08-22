Coroner at the scene after SWAT stand-off in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner is at the scene of a Mt. Healthy apartment complex after a SWAT stand-off was initiated Sunday afternoon.

A SWAT team was located outside of Lake of the Woods apartment complex for an hours-long stand-off, FOX19 confirmed.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are currently at an apartment complex in Mount Healthy with most of the apartment buildings taped off. We have seen multiple agencies on scene including a SWAT team.



We are at the scene working to get more information. - @Fox19 pic.twitter.com/jIGDQbRc34 — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) August 21, 2022

Multiple police crews are currently at the scene, including Mt. Healthy police, North College Hill police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FOX19 confirmed.

Mt. Healthy Police Department is conducting the ongoing investigation.

