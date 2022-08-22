Contests
Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police said he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators said the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries, and she was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

