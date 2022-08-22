Man who attempted to rape Miami University student heading to prison

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to rape a college student was sentenced Monday in Butler County court.

Zachary Frankart was first accused of rape and theft but pleaded to a lesser charge of attempted rape in June.

Prosecutors say the victim is a student at Miami University.

Frankart, who is from Clyde, was near the university working a construction job.

During his sentencing hearing, Frankart and his attorneys said he is sorry and ashamed and has worked to improve himself.

Although prosecutors say Frankart has always shown remorse and admitted alcohol was involved, they call his actions “predatory.”

They say he saw the victim swaying and vomiting outside a bar then followed her, offered her a ride, and then attacked her in public.

“Couldn’t imagine something similar happening to my daughter. I just can’t believe I did that. I’m sorry,” Frankart said in court.

“He’s taken responsibility and there is no mandatory time here. There is still a presumption here and his predatory behavior is extremely concerning,” said the prosecutor.

Frankart will have to register as a tier three sex offender.

Once he’s released from prison, he’ll have to check in with officials every 90 days for the rest of his life and there will also be a limit as to where he can live.

