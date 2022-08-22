Contests
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following fight

A Fairfield man was struck and killed on S.R. 129 in Liberty Township around 4:30 a.m. Sunday,...
A Fairfield man was struck and killed on S.R. 129 in Liberty Township around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office says.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into a fight with the driver.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and both the driver and Winans got out of the vehicle and ran down the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jones says Winans was hit by another eastbound vehicle at died at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

