Pedestrian struck in OTR, critically hurt, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically hurt at an Over-the-Rhine intersection overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened just before midnight Sunday on Central Parkway at West Liberty Street.

It’s not clear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he or she was struck, police say.

The striking vehicle did not stop.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

