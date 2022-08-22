Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters

School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God We Trust."(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students stepping into public schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year.

School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”

Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to display the motto if someone donated a poster of it. Since then, various groups have been donating posters to districts around the state.

The law requires a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education to display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a “conspicuous place” in each building if the poster or framed copy is “donated for display at the school or institution” or “purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution.”

While some support the new law, others criticize it as a conflict between the separation of church and state – especially since at public schools, not all students are of the Christian faith.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law in the 1950s making “In God We Trust” the official national motto.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according...
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a...
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Lester Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, and a more than...
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
The Lakota community is mourning the loss of 2022 Lakota East High School graduate and football...
Lakota East 2022 graduate killed in crash that left 3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 hurt
A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash on Ohio 28 in Goshen Township, state troopers say
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

Latest News

Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns home to zoo after 13 years
A Fairfield man was struck and killed on S.R. 129 in Liberty Township around 4:30 a.m. Sunday,...
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following fight
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns to zoo after 13 years
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’